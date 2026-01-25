Geneva Public Works to fix water main near Delnor

Geneva Public Works crews are scheduled to repair a water main in early February near Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, officials announced in a news release.

The city responded to a water leak this week at Keslinger Road and Delnor Drive on the south end of the hospital campus. Crews were able to isolate the water leak but need to finish the full water main repair when temperatures warm up, according to the release.

Public Works is planning to complete the project on Tuesday, Feb. 3 or Wednesday, Feb. 4, weather permitting.

The water main repair is expected to be completed by the afternoon of either of those days.

When work resumes, the southbound lane of Delnor Drive which leaves the hospital campus to go to Keslinger Road will be closed to traffic beginning at 8 a.m.

People looking to leave the hospital campus will need to use Fisher Drive or Williamsburg Avenue, according to the release.

The driveway from the parking lot at Tri-Cities Dialysis, 306 S. Randall Road, and Northwestern Medicine Ophthalmology Geneva, 308 S. Randall Road, to southbound Delnor Drive will be closed during the repair.

The parking lot’s north entrance and exit will remain open.

Hospital staff and visitors will be able to enter the hospital campus on northbound Delnor Drive from Keslinger Road.

The city notified the hospital of the upcoming work and will provide another update when the schedule has been finalized, according to the release.

More information is available by calling the Water Division at 630-232-1551.