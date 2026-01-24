Aurora man fatally shot by police identified

(file photo) A fatal shooting of a man by police in Aurora on Jan. 21 is being investigated by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force.

Authorities have identified a 27-year-old man fatally shot by Aurora police during a reported battery after authorities said he was armed with a knife.

Temesgen Welendreyas, of Aurora, died from his gunshot wounds, according to an investigation by the Kane County Coroner’s Office, authorities announced in a news release. He was shot at least once by officers, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The Jan. 21 shooting is now under investigation by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force, as required by state law. The investigations are expected to take a few months before a full report will be released.

No members of the Aurora Police Department will be involved in the investigation, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force is handling the investigation into the officers’ use of force during the incident. Their findings will be independently reviewed by the State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Jan. 21, officers were called at about 12:35 p.m. to the 300 block of South Broadway for a reported battery with a weapon involved.

When officers arrived, they found the man barricaded inside and armed with a weapon, Aurora police said.

“When responding officers encountered the male, he displayed a knife,” the police said in the release. “Shots were fired by Aurora police officers and the male sustained at least one gunshot wound.”

Officers immediately gave emergency aid to the man until paramedics with the Aurora Fire Department arrived, according to the release.

Authorities said Welendreyas had a history with the police. In December 2025, he was charged with a felony for resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanors for criminal trespass and battery, according to court records.