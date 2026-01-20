Farm shed catches fire near Pingree Grove

The Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District responded to a farm shed fire in Kane County on Jan. 18, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District)

Around 3,000 gallons of water were used by firefighters to douse a blazing farm shed fire in Kane County. All cattle on the property remained unharmed from the fire and smoke.

The Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District responded shortly before noon Sunday to Plato Road near Pingree Grove.

Upon arrival, the fire crew found smoke billowing out of a 150-square foot shed. Using a hose line, the crew was able to extinguish the fire fully, according to a release by the fire district.

There are no reports of injuries. The incident remains under investigation by the Kane County Fire Investigation Task Force.

Plato Road was closed for around 90 minutes while emergency operations were underway.

Several agencies assisted including from Burlington, Hampshire, Elburn and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.