St. Charles IT company to expand after acquisition

St. Charles-based IT company, N2 Solutions, has acquired Current Technologies. With the acquisition, Current Technologies' office in Lombard is closing, with its staff relocating to N2 Solutions' St. Charles office. (Photo provided by N2 Solutions)

St. Charles-based IT company, N2 Solutions, is expanding after the company’s acquisition of Current Technologies, an IT services provider based in Illinois and Florida.

With the acquisition, the Lombard office for Current Technologies will close. Its staff will relocate to N2 Solutions’ St. Charles office, bringing the business to 22 total employees, according to a news release.

The St. Charles office is located at 214 W. River Drive.

N2 Solutions will open its first office in Florida with the acquisition.

“Current Technologies has a 30-year record of success and trust with their IT services,” N2 Solutions CEO and co-founder Nathan White said in a release. “We’re excited to welcome their experienced staff to the N2 Solutions team.”

N2 Solutions was founded in 2018. The business provides a range of IT services, including hardware maintenance and provisioning, digital and facilities security, and software installation and training.

The business has clients across multiple industries.

The company said the expansion means added talent and resources.

“The experience and insight brought by the Current Technologies team will be invaluable as we expand our IT capabilities and scale for the future,” White said.