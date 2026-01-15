West Chicago Police searching for suspect after gunfire strikes two vehicles

FILE - The West Chicago Police are searching for a suspect following gunfire striking two vehicles in town Tuesday.

After two vehicles were struck by gunfire in West Chicago, police are searching for any leads and asking the public to reach out if they have information on any suspects.

The West Chicago Police Department responded shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday to reports of shots fired at the Timber Lake Apartments.

Upon arrival, police said they found two vehicles that had been hit by gunfire. No one was injured by the gunfire, according to a news release by West Chicago Police Department.

“An extensive search, utilizing various police resources, for the suspects was conducted but none were located,” the police said in the release.

The police continue to actively investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to call the police at 630-293-2222.