Batavia High honored for its AP program, high rate of students taking AP exams

FILE - Batavia High School was honored for expanding its AP courses and increasing student participation. (Renee Tomell)

At least half of all seniors at Batavia High School now take at least one AP exam, a milestone helping the school earn the distinction of the being on the AP School Honor Roll.

The school earned “silver distinction” for broadening student participation in AP courses and expanding opportunities for students to earn college credit and advanced placement.

AP courses are designed to maximize high school students’ college readiness while saving them money by knocking out college-accepted courses during high school.

At Batavia High, 39% of AP exam takers scored a 3 or higher, on a 1-5 scale, on at least one AP exam. Five or more AP exams were taken by 12% of the students, according to a release by Batavia School District 101.

The high school has 19 certified staff members teaching AP-level courses.

“We are honored and are extremely proud of our students and teachers for their dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence,” Associate Principal Bob Dietz said in the release.

According to College Board’s Advanced Placement Program, the courses and exams are designed to challenge students to think critically, construct solid arguments and see many sides of an issue.

“AP gives students the opportunity to engage with college-level work, earn college credit and placement, and build professional career skills they can use no matter what path they choose after high school,” Trevor Packer, head of the AP program for the College Board, said in the release.

You can learn more about Batavia High School’s advanced placement, honors and college dual credit courses by visiting, bhs.bps101.net/honorsap-classes/.