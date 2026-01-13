Aurora 18-year-old sentenced to 6 years after drugs, weapons seizure

The Aurora Police Department posted an edited image of weapons seized during an April 2025 investigation. Officers recovered 13 firearms, including AR-15 style rifles, a sawed-off rifle, shotguns and handguns. (Photo provided by The Aurora Police Department)

An 18-year-old from Aurora was sentenced to six years in prison following a narcotics and weapons investigation during which police seized illegal drugs and more than a dozen weapons, including a fully automatic firearm.

Eric Rosales, 18, of Aurora. (Photo provided by The Aurora Police Department)

Eric Rosales was originally charged with multiple felonies including for delivery of a controlled substance and for unlawful possession of a machine gun.

But Rosales pleaded guilty to one felony narcotics offense and one felony weapons offense, part of a plea negotiation, according to a release by the Aurora Police Department.

In early 2025, Aurora police learned that Rosales was involved in illegal drug sales in Aurora and believed he also had firearms in his possession. Police said they identified Rosales as “having gang ties,” according to the release.

Authorities searched a Gates Street home in April 2025 with help from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, officers found 13 firearms, including AR-15 style rifles, a sawed-off rifle, shotguns, handguns, and a 100-round drum ammunition magazine, according to the release.

One of the recovered handguns was equipped with a device allowing it to fire fully automatic. Another firearm had previously been reported stolen, authorities said.

Officers also found about 90 grams of cocaine, cannabis, and THC cartridges, according to the release.

“This case underscores the Aurora Police Department’s continued commitment to disrupting illegal drug activity and removing dangerous weapons from our community,” Chief Matt Thomas said in the release. “The officers and investigators involved demonstrated outstanding teamwork and attention to detail, and their efforts directly contributed to making our community safer.”

On Nov. 14, 2025, Rosales was sentenced to six years with credit for time served. He had no prior criminal convictions, according to the release.