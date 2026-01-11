Kane County Audubon Society events set for February

Kane County Audubon will host a number of events inviting the public to enjoy nature this winter. Here’s what’s happening in February: (Photo/thinkstock.com)

Bird Walk: 8 a.m. Feb. 7 at Dick Young Forest Preserve, Nelson Lake Road, Batavia. Attendees will be able to walk around the forest preserve to observe birds and nature. Participants can park by the forest preserve’s silo. For information, call 630-802-1153.

Kane County Audubon is the local chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society and meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month, September through May.

For information, call 630-776-0924 or 217-544-2473 or visit kanecountyaudubon.com or illinoisaudubon.org.