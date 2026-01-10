Batavia’s Books Between Bites welcomes Pam Otto Jan. 15

Batavia Public Library’s Books Between Bites program will be hosted from noon to 1 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month in the Founders Room of the Batavia Public Library, at 10 S. Batavia Ave. (Photo Provided by Batavia Public Library)

Batavia’s popular monthly noontime book program, Books Between Bites, continues on Thursday, Jan. 15 with Pam Otto sharing the book “The Way of the Hermit: My Incredible 40 Years Living in the Wilderness” by Ken Smith.

Books Between Bites is held at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave., from noon to 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend these free programs, presented September through May, on the third Thursday of the month. Reservations are not required.

The monthly program is held in the large Founders Room located on the main level of the Batavia Public Library. Parking is available in the lot just south and adjacent to the library.

People are invited to bring their lunch and eat as they enjoy the program and discussion. Beverages and baked goods can be purchased at the newly opened café Limestone at the Library, located just inside the library.

Note: lunch items will not be on the new menu.

Books Between Bites was established in Batavia in 1987 by the late Lee C. and Betty Moorehead. The program has been continued by their daughter, Becky Hoag, in partnership and co-sponsorship with the Batavia Public Library, according to a news release.

For more information about Books Between Bites, visit booksbetweenbites.com, where a complete schedule and description of each program can be found, along with a printable season schedule. Printed season schedules are also available at Batavia Public Library.