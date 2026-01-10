Andrew Schwab withdraws candidacy for Kane County Sheriff, endorses Johnson

Democratic hopeful Andrew Schwab announced on Facebook that he was withdrawing his candidacy for sheriff and endorsing Kane County Undersheriff Amy Johnson in the March 17, Democratic primary. (Provided by Amy Johnson)

Democratic hopeful Andrew Schwab announced on Facebook that he was withdrawing his candidacy for Kane County Sheriff and endorsed Undersheriff Amy Johnson.

“As the race has progressed, it has become clear that continuing my candidacy would risk dividing voters who share common priorities for professionalism, accountability and the long-term health of the Sheriff’s Office,” Schwab stated on his campaign Facebook page.

“In a race with real consequences for our agency and our community, I believe it is my responsibility to put what is best for Kane County above my own ambitions,” according to Schwab’s Facebook post.

“I am offering my full support and endorsement to Undersheriff Amy Johnson,” Schwab’s post stated. “Amy has demonstrated a clear commitment to integrity, experience-based leadership and the well-being of both our personnel and the community we serve. I am confident she is the right choice to lead the Kane County Sheriff’s Office forward.”

Schwab is a deputy with the rank of sergeant.

Johnson said late Friday that she “was incredibly grateful” to Schwab.

“I am grateful for his trust, his endorsement and his willingness to put Kane County first,” Johnson said.

“He made the decision to step back with integrity and respect for the process and that says a great deal about his character,” Johnson said. “I am grateful for all he’s done and the trust he’s put in me for the community and all that we can provide for.”

Schwab’s name is no longer on the March 17 Democratic primary ballot, but Johnson will still vie for the party’s nomination with retired sheriff’s deputy Salvador Rodriguez.

Two are still in the race for the Republican nomination, former coroner Rob Russell and retired detective and current Elburn Village Trustee Luis “Lou” Santoyo.

Whoever wins their party’s nomination will face off in the Nov. 3 general election.