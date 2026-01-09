St. Edward rallies in second half to beat Aurora Central Catholic

Two of Sanaii McPherson’s seven rebounds were key to St. Edward’s 54-51 nonconference win over Aurora Central Catholic Thursday.

With only a two-point lead and 51.6 seconds showing on the scoreboard, the senior grabbed teammate Savannah Lynch’s missed free throw to keep the ball in the Green Wave’s hands.

After a timeout with 5.3 seconds left in the contest, the host Chargers worked the ball into Gina Dutkanych’s hands, who launched an uncontested three-pointer from the right wing in an effort to tie the contest. The senior’s shot rimmed out. McPherson pulled down the loose ball and held onto it until time expired.

“It was exciting. We’ve had a couple of close games this year so it was real nice to close this game out,” McPherson said.

After a first half of swapping baskets, St. Edward (11-6) pulled out in front of Aurora Central.(12-7) during the third quarter.

Initially, momentum appeared to be on the Chargers’ side. Aurora Central opened the frame with a three-pointer from Sofia Orozco and an Ashley Watter layup for the Chargers’ biggest lead of the game, 35-29. Orozco led Aurora Central scoring with 16 points. Watters notched 14.

“We wanted to return focus to defense. I think we got a couple of key stops. Thirteen (Nora Schwartz, 9 points) was really hot in the first half. I think our defensive pressure and rebounding picked up a little bit in that quarter,” said Green Wave coach Michelle Dawson. “The game also settled down a little bit. The first half was like a track meet.”

“We had some good looks in the third quarter that didn’t fall and they cranked their defense pressure,” Aurora Central Catholic coach LeVada Smith said.

St. Edward responded with a 15-2 run to hold a 44-37 lead at the end of the period. Senior Ginger Younger (nine points) started the run with a left-wing trey followed by two free throws. The scoring streak ended with a buzzer-beating basket by McPherson (8 points).

Aurora Central narrowed the Green Wave’s lead to 44-42 at the 6:23 mark of the fourth quarter on a Watter’s close-in jumper.

Back-to-back layups by Lynch return St. Edward’s margin to six, 51-45, with just under three minutes to play. The junior led all scorers with 24 points. Lynch also pulled down eight rebounds.

After a Watters basket with 2:41 left to play, the Green Wave slowed down the tempo of the game, passing the ball around trying to find a chink in the Chargers defense.

“We were in a layups only mode,” said Dawson. “We wanted to make sure we took care of the basketball.”

ACC’s Annalyse McCarty poked the ball away from St. Edward with 1:29 left on the clock and made a layup to again make it a two-point game, 51-49.

The teams swapped free throw attempts during the last minute and a half with the Green Wave connecting on enough charity tosses to maintain their lead.

