State Sen. Don DeWitte recovers from prostate cancer surgery

State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, has revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, had surgery and because of early detection, it did not spread.

DeWitte, 71, stated in the release that in September, he had a PSA test – a prostate-specific antigen test – which measures the level of PSA in your blood.

An uptick of the antigen in his blood led to a diagnosis of adenocarcinoma, a common form of prostate cancer, according to a Monday news release.

“While biopsies showed mostly non-aggressive cells, some were diagnosed as more aggressive,” DeWitte stated in the release. “For that reason, after several consultations and opinions, we chose a surgical resolution.”

DeWitte had surgery Dec. 23 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. It was an uneventful robotic-assisted surgical procedure and a one-night stay, according to the release.

“I am currently recuperating out of state with family, and intend to be back in Springfield in mid-February,” DeWitte stated in the release.

“The good news is that because of early detection, and the fact that the cancer never had a chance to spread, my prognosis is excellent,” DeWitte stated in the release. “The surgical resolution puts me at 99% cured. The remaining 1% will be continued blood monitoring of PSA and other normal maintenance, with no chemo or radiation follow-up therapy anticipated.”

DeWitte stated that Illinois residents are truly blessed to have access to some of the finest health care in the world.

“I am immensely thankful to Northwestern Medicine, for the care I have received from my doctors and their hospital system,” DeWitte stated in the release. “More importantly, I encourage all of you to aggressively monitor your health, and if you are male, I would urge you to take your prostate health seriously. It is only through early detection from attentive medical experts that my condition was diagnosed so early, and resolved so quickly and effectively.”

A rising PSA, available through normal annual blood tests, is the earliest indicator of cancer.

The survival rate for those with prostate cancer is very high if caught early. Survival rates drop significantly with later detection and if cancer spreads to other organs.

“Early detection makes the difference. Get your PSA checked,” DeWitte stated in the release. “To those with whom I have spoken, thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and good wishes. Thanks to everyone’s positive energy, I will look forward to seeing you in February.”

Cards and well wishes can be mailed to DeWitte’s offices at 641 S. Eighth St., West Dundee, IL 60118 or 406 Surrey Woods Drive, Suite A, St. Charles, IL 60174.

DeWitte announced in July that he would not seek reelection this year but would finish his current term, which ends January 2027. His 33rd Senate District covers parts of Kane and McHenry counties.

At the time, DeWitte said that his decision not to seek another term was not retirement from public life but a redirection of his energy.

DeWitte was first elected a St. Charles alderman in 1993, served until 2005 before being elected mayor of St. Charles, a position he held until 2013.

He was then appointed to the Regional Transportation Authority as Kane County’s representative until 2018, when he was appointed to the Illinois Senate. He was then elected twice in 2019 and 2023, the release stated.