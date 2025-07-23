State Sen. Don DeWitte will not seek reelection

State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, praised bipartisanship in the General Assembly for securing $29.5 million in state capital funds for the new Manufacturing and Technology Center at Elgin Community College. (Brenda Schory)

State Sen. Don DeWitte, a St. Charles Republican, announced that he will not seek reelection next year.

DeWitte plans to serve out his current term, which ends in January 2027, according to a news release.

DeWitte said in a news release that that his decision is not a retirement from public life but rather a redirection of his energy.

State Sen. Don DeWitte speaks during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Fire Station 1 on Sept. 11, 2022. (Dominic Di Palermo)

“This has not been an easy decision,” DeWitte said in the release. “I still believe deeply in public service, and I intend to remain active in our community and in our great state, working to support causes that strengthen our state and uplift those who need a voice.”

Because candidates can begin in August to circulate nominating petitions for next year’s primary election, “I need to clear the runway for anyone considering running for the seat,” DeWitte wrote in a text.

As to where he would redirect his energy, according to DeWitte’s text, he’s “not sure about that.”

Upon his retirement from the Senate, DeWitte’s public service will have spanned almost 35 years. DeWitte was first elected a St. Charles alderman in 1993 and served until 2005 before being elected mayor, a position he held until 2013.

He was then appointed to the Regional Transportation Authority as Kane County’s representative, a position he held until 2018, when he was appointed to the Illinois Senate. He was elected twice in 2019 and 2023, according to the release.

DeWitte also is an Edgar Fellow, a statewide leadership development initiative of the Institute of Government and Public Affairs in the University of Illinois system. The Edgar Fellows Program emphasizes bipartisan cooperation and ethical governance.

While serving in the Illinois Senate, DeWitte was instrumental in advancing key legislation in transportation and infrastructure development, education reform, public safety and a stronger business environment.

He earned a reputation for working across the aisle, putting people over politics, fostering bipartisan solutions in an increasingly polarized climate.

“My priority remains serving the people who placed their trust in me,” DeWitte said in the release. ”Over the next 18 months, I will continue to push forward the work we’ve started and will do my best to ensure a smooth transition to the next seat holder.”

DeWitte’s 33rd Senate District includes parts of Kane and McHenry counties and a small portion of DuPage County. Communities it dips into include Crystal Lake, Batavia, St. Charles, Geneva, Huntley, Lake in the Hills, Elgin and many others.