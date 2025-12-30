Anti-DUI ‘no refusal’ enforcement results in 8 drivers charged in Kane County

An anti-DUI enforcement campaign over Thanksgiving – a collaboration between Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and local law enforcement agencies – resulted in charges against eight people, the agencies announced Tuesday.

Officials described in a news release how the so-called “No Refusal” initiative worked: “During the operation, suspected intoxicated drivers were arrested, transported to a local police station, and asked to submit to a Breathalyzer or other chemical testing. If a suspect refused testing, they were informed by an assistant state’s attorney (ASA) that a court order would be sought ordering them to comply. A suspect would then face additional charges if they continued to refuse testing.”

Drivers are known in some cases known to refuse sobriety testing during a traffic stop, which results in a suspension of the driver’s license but can thwart authorities’ ability to convict on a driving under the influence charge.

However, “Illinois courts have consistently held that a driver has no right to refuse chemical testing when probable cause exists that they are intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle,” the state’s attorney’s news release said.

During the special enforcement campaign, Thanksgiving initiative, Mosser’s office also obtained a search warrant “pertaining to a motorist who initially refused to submit to chemical testing,” the release stated.

Mosser said the “arrests are a reminder that impaired driving puts everyone on the road at risk. As we enter another busy holiday season, I urge people to plan ahead, make smart choices, and never get behind the wheel if they have been drinking. A safe decision can prevent serious consequences and save lives.”

Those charged with DUI in the campaign, according to authorities, included a 20-year-old from Aurora, a 25-year-old from Bartlett, a 22-year-old from South Elgin, a 59-year-old from Chicago, a 22-year-old from Addison, a 23-year-old from Aurora, a 27-year-old from St. Charles and a 47-year-old from Memphis, Tennessee, who was also charged with child endangerment.

Twelve law enforcement agencies participated, including police agencies from Aurora, Batavia, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Elburn, Elgin, Geneva, Montgomery, Pingree Grove and St. Charles, in addition to Illinois State Police and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.