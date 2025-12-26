3 people hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Pingree Grove

Three people were taken to a local hospital following a vehicle crash near Pingree Grove in Kane County on Dec. 23, 2025. (Photo provided by The Pingree Grove and Countryside Fire Protection District)

Three people were hospitalized following a vehicle crash near Pingree Grove in Kane County on Dec. 23.

Around 6:12 p.m., the Pingree Grove and Countryside Fire Protection District responded to the crash on Illinois Route 72 near Big Timber Road.

Authorities found one vehicle off the road and another with moderate damage, according to a release by the fire district.

Three people were taken to a hospital, according to the release.

Route 72 was closed for about an hour while first responders worked at the scene. The crash remains under investigation, according to the release.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office and the Pingree Grove Police Department assisted.