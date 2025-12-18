Campton Hills police officer pleads not guilty to felony charges

Former Campton Hills police chief Steven Millar, two former officers Daniel Hatt and Scott Coryell, and current officer Douglas Kucik all had their first court appearance on felony charges related to illegal gun sales. (Shaw Local News Network)

Campton Hills Officer Douglas Kucik has pleaded not guilty to felony charges related to alleged illegal gun sales.

In a court appearance Dec. 12, the former chief Steven Millar and two former officers, Daniel Hatt and Scott Coryell – also facing felony charges related to illegal gun sales – all appeared before Circuit Judge David Kliment, but only Kucik was arraigned and entered a plea.

Kucik is to appear in court again on Jan. 23, the same day Hatt and Millar will have their arraignment hearings; Coryell’s is scheduled for Jan. 30, court records show.

An arraignment is the formal reading of criminal charges and the filing of a plea.

In an Oct. 16 news release, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser announced indictments against the four were unsealed. She alleged that from January 2018 and February 2023, they illegally sold guns that were in the police department possession in the evidence room, and that reports were filed and some amended to facilitate the sales and obstruct investigators.

Kucik was charged with seven felonies: theft, two counts of official misconduct, one each of money laundering and wire fraud and two counts of delivering firearms before the required 72-hour waiting period, records show.

After the charges were announced against Kucik, he was placed on paid administrative leave, according to a statement from the village.

Millar was charged with 41 felonies: money laundering not exceeding $10,000, nine counts of forgery, 21 counts of official misconduct, two counts of theft, one count of wire fraud, and five counts of delivering firearms before 72 hours of waiting, records show.

Coryell was charged with two counts of forgery, four counts of official misconduct, wire fraud, two counts of theft not over $10,000, and one count of obstruction of justice by destroying evidence, records show.

Hatt was charged with money laundering, forgery, two counts of official misconduct, wire fraud; and obstruction of justice by destroying evidence.

The most serious of the charges are Class 3 felonies, which carry up to five years’ prison time and fines up to $25,000 if convicted.

Millar is facing 36 Class 3 felonies. Coryell faces nine. Hatt and Kucik face five each, records show.

Kucik’s attorney, Terry Ekl and Hatt’s attorney, Garrett Malcom declined to comment. Matthew McQuaid, representing Millar and Coryell, did not respond to a request for comment.