Former Campton Hills police chief allegedly sold 5 guns to 2 people: Records

Illinois State Police took into custody former Campton Hills police chief Steven Millar (top left), a current officer, Douglas Kucik (bottom right), 42, and two former officers, Scott Coryell (bottom left), 57, and Daniel Hatt, 65 (top right), Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The men were charged with felonies after police alleged they illegally sold guns out of the department's evidence locker. (Inset photos provided by Kane County Sheriff's Office) (Shaw Local News Network)

The 41 felony charges filed Oct. 10 against former Campton Hills police chief Steven Millar allege that he sold three guns to the village’s former police and fire commission chairman, John Djukic.

Millar, a current officer and two former officers were also charged with multiple felonies and arrested Oct. 16. Their next court date is Dec. 12.

According to the charging documents, Millar sold Djukic a Ruger 77/22 rifle, a Sauer-Beretta shotgun and a Browning Model BL 22 rifle on Feb. 8, 2023.

Djukic did not respond to voicemail or email messages seeking comment. Village officials did not respond to a request for comment about Djukic. Village records name Djukic in minutes from past commission meetings.

Djukic is not accused of any wrongdoing, records show. Shaw Local News Network is naming him because he was a public official at the time of the alleged gun sale.

Late village president Harry Blecker appointed Djukic to the commission on Aug. 8, 2018. Minutes show Djukic became chairman as of Jan. 29, 2020. Djukic resigned Nov. 20, 2023, six months after the Illinois State Police began an investigation of Millar connected to illegal gun sales on May 25, 2023.

According to state law, police and fire commissions are responsible for hiring, testing and promotions for officers and firefighters. The commissions also hold disciplinary hearings, as the Campton Hills Police and Fire Commission did in February for former officer Dominic DiMaggio, who unsuccessfully tried to unionize the department.

Court records also allege that Millar sold a Smith & Wesson 357 Magnum handgun, and a .22 caliber revolver to another man on Feb. 8, 2023, without waiting the legally required 72 hours before making the sale.

All five weapons that were sold belonged to three other people, resulting in the theft charges.

Though court records name the gun sellers and the other buyer, Shaw Local News Network hasn’t verified their identities and is not naming them. It’s not apparent that any sellers or buyers are accused of wrongdoing.

All the firearms’ values were more than $500 and less than $10,000, records show.

Illegal gun sales

Court records paint a picture alleging to a yearslong illegal gun sales scheme by the accused.

Millar allegedly ran the enterprise out of the Campton Hills Police Department evidence room from Jan. 1, 2018 through Feb. 8, 2023, according to court records.

He had assistance from the other three, a current officer and two former officers, also charged with multiple felonies in connection with the same scheme, records show.

Millar, 60, of Elgin, also was charged with money laundering; nine counts of forgery; 22 counts of official misconduct, misapplication of funds; two counts of theft between $500 and $10,000; wire fraud; and five counts firearm delivery before the 72-hour waiting period, court records show.

More specifically, charging documents allege that Millar altered police reports with intent to defraud the true owners of the five guns; that he made false police property reports and altered police property receipt reports.

The charging documents also allege Millar altered a “person-to-person transfer form,” and the bill of sale for the five firearms.

Illinois law governs private person-to-person firearm sales, requiring sellers to use the Illinois State Police portal to verify if the buyer has a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card.

Kucik, Coryell, Hatt

Current officer Douglas Kucik, 42, of Campton Township – now on paid leave – was charged with seven felonies for actions on Feb. 8, 2023: theft; two counts of official misconduct, one count each of money laundering and wire fraud; and two counts of delivering two of the firearms belonging to other people, also before the required 72-hour waiting period.

The village’s website previously listed Kucik as a certified field training officer and evidence technician. His photo and job description no longer appear on the website since his arrest, however.

Former officer Scott Coryell, 57, of Bloomingdale, was charged with 10 felonies for actions on Aug. 8, 2022: two counts of forgery, four counts of official misconduct; wire fraud; two counts of theft not over $10,000; and one count of obstruction of justice – destroying evidence, records show.

Former officer Daniel Hatt, 65, of South Elgin, was charged with six felonies for actions on Jan. 1, 2018: money laundering; forgery, two counts of official misconduct; wire fraud; and obstruction of justice destroying evidence, records show.

All four were released on supervision Oct. 16 with the same pre-trial conditions that they surrender their firearms and passports and cannot leave the state without the court’s permission.

Nearly all the charges against the four are Class 3 felonies and the rest are Class 4 felonies.

Class 3 felonies are punishable by up two to five years in prison, fines of up to $25,000 or supervision, if convicted.

All four men are represented by attorney Matthew McQuaid, who has not returned voicemail messages seeking comment.