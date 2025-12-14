Hilton Garden Inn in St. Charles under new ownership, will host banquets and weddings

(file photo) St. Charles city hall approved a liquor license for Hilton Garden Inn so it can operate a hotel bar and host large events. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@sha)

A St. Charles hotel is under new ownership and plans to open a hotel bar.

After the ownership change, Hilton Garden Inn in St. Charles applied for and received a liquor license from the city so it can operate a hotel bar and host large events.

Yeka LLC took over ownership of the hotel, located at 4070 E. Main St. The new owners told the city that they will maintain the previous staff at the business. They also said there will be no changes operationally.

With the new liquor license, Hilton Garden Inn will operate a bar open daily from 5 to 10 p.m.

The hotel is also preparing to host banquets, weddings and other special events.

Yeka LLC also owns and operates several other hotels in the northern Illinois area.