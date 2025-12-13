Marmion’s unselfish play, deep bench does in Aurora Central Catholic

It was ball distribution night for Marmion senior point guard Ali Tharwani.

That meant a ton of scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Junior guard David Malley came off the bench to score a team-high 11 points, and junior starter Ben Piekarz added 10 points, as the Cadets (4-2, 2-0) earned a 60-25 CCL White victory over crosstown rival Aurora Central Catholic Friday night in Aurora.

“I thought we moved the ball really well tonight,” said Marmion coach Joe Piekarz. “I don’t know what our scoring was, but I’m assuming it was pretty balanced. We had a lot of guys make a lot of shots.

“When we start moving the ball like that and get open looks, we have a lot of guys who can score.”

Aurora Central Catholic grabbed an early 3-1 lead in the first couple minutes on a pair of free throws from junior guard Nick Czerak and a free throw from junior center Braden Dillon.

From that point on, the game belonged to the Cadets.

A corner 3-pointer by Piekarz put Marmion on top to stay at 4-3, igniting a 19-0 surge that turned a 2-point deficit into a commanding 20-3 lead.

Marmion led 17-3 after one quarter, as Piekarz tallied seven first-quarter points, while Malley and senior guard Billy Reynolds (6 points) each added 3-point baskets.

The Cadets continued their momentum in the second quarter, as back-to-back 3-pointers from Reynolds and Malley fueled a 12-0 run that extended the lead to 35-7.

Czerak scored 5 of his team-high 8 points in the final 39 seconds of the second quarter, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key to cut the Cadets’ lead to 35-12 at the intermission.

Baskets by junior guard Marcos Pena and Dillon (three points, five rebounds) narrowed the deficit to 37-16 early in the third quarter before Marmion put the game away with a 9-0 surge that included a pair of baskets from junior guard Joseph Kramer.

Marmion’s bench, led by Malley, Reynolds, Max Ulbrich (seven points), and Nick Proctor, combined for 33 points, more than half the team’s output — and eight points more than the Chargers’ final total.

“We have a lot of depth,” said Tharwani, who earned all-tournament honors at Batavia last month. “It’s me, Billy Reynolds and William Hwang as our three seniors. I’m trying to help the guys who were sophomores last year get used to varsity ball.

“They’re good kids and good players. It’s fun to be around them.”

Piekarz was pleased with Tharwani’s unselfishness.

“Ali did a tremendous job of distributing tonight,” said the coach. “I don’t think he tried to have a lot of points. We’ll give it to whoever needs that ball.”

Senior guard Jack Swiatek added seven points for the Chargers (5-3, 1-1), who have already surpassed last year’s win total of four.