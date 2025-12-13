Aurora Christian’s Jacob Baumann surpasses 1,000-career point mark: Friday’s KCC sports roundup

Boys basketball

Aurora Christian 69, Chicago Christian 59: Aurora Christian moved to 8-0 on the season with the win, while senior Jacob Baumann surpassed the 1,000-career point mark.

DePaul Prep 67, St. Francis 22: Dylan Liner had eight points to lead the Spartans (3-4, 0-2 CCL - Blue).

Girls basketball

Burlington Central 56, Crystal Lake South 45: Julia Schuer scored a team-high 19 points and Audrey LaFleur added 14 points to help the Rockets (8-1, 4-0 Fox Valley Conference) move their winning streak to six games.

St. Charles East 61, Wheaton North 46: The Saints (6-2, 3-0 DuKane) moved their conference winning streak to 16 games with a win Falcons.

Boys Wrestling

Iron Man Tournament: St. Charles East senior Dom Munaretto moved onto the semifinals in the 120-pound bracket at the Iron Man Tournament. Kaden Potter (126), Declan Sons (132), Liam Aye (138), Gavin Woodmancy (144) and Cooper Murray (215) were all eliminated on the day.