Aurora Christian’s Jacob Baumann surpasses 1,000-career point mark: Friday’s KCC sports roundup

By Joel Boenitz

Boys basketball

Aurora Christian 69, Chicago Christian 59: Aurora Christian moved to 8-0 on the season with the win, while senior Jacob Baumann surpassed the 1,000-career point mark.

DePaul Prep 67, St. Francis 22: Dylan Liner had eight points to lead the Spartans (3-4, 0-2 CCL - Blue).

Girls basketball

Burlington Central 56, Crystal Lake South 45: Julia Schuer scored a team-high 19 points and Audrey LaFleur added 14 points to help the Rockets (8-1, 4-0 Fox Valley Conference) move their winning streak to six games.

St. Charles East 61, Wheaton North 46: The Saints (6-2, 3-0 DuKane) moved their conference winning streak to 16 games with a win Falcons.

Boys Wrestling

Iron Man Tournament: St. Charles East senior Dom Munaretto moved onto the semifinals in the 120-pound bracket at the Iron Man Tournament. Kaden Potter (126), Declan Sons (132), Liam Aye (138), Gavin Woodmancy (144) and Cooper Murray (215) were all eliminated on the day.

Joel is a sports reporter for the Kane County Chronicle. Formerly from St. Charles, Missouri, he has served as an assistant sports editor and beat reporter for the Columbia Missourian in Columbia, Missouri.