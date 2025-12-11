Person hospitalized with possible hypothermia after rollover crash into water near Elgin

The Pingree Grove and Countryside Fire Protection District and the Kane County Sheriff's Office responded to a rollover crash into cold water near Elgin in Kane County on Dec. 11, 2025. (Photo provided by the Pingree Grove and Countryside Fire Protection District)

A person was hospitalized with minor injuries and signs of hypothermia following a rollover crash into cold water near Elgin and Pingree Grove in Kane County, authorities said.

The Pingree Grove and Countryside Fire Protection District responded around 9:09 a.m. on Dec. 11 to the crash in the 9N600 block of Kendall Road. Reports were of a vehicle leaving a driveway and overturning into an exposed creek embedded in the snow.

Upon arrival, the fire crew found the vehicle upside down and partially submerged in the water. A person was trapped inside the vehicle, according to a release by the fire district.

“Firefighters quickly began a rescue and extricated the person within 10 minutes,” the fire district said in the release. “The patient had minor injuries and showed signs of hypothermia from exposure to the cold water.”

Paramedics provided on-scene medical care to the injured person, who was then taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, according to the release.

Authorities said an initial investigation showed that ice on the driveway contributed to the vehicle leaving the road, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.