Geneva Chamber: City has everything you need to make the holiday season perfect

The holiday season is finally upon us with glistening lights hung with care and red and green as far as the eye can see. The Geneva Chamber of Commerce kicked off the holiday festivities with the Christmas Walk and Holiday House Tour weekend. Geneva has everything you need to make the season perfect for your families.

Stroll along the historic downtown streets, explore the Geneva Commons or shop along Randall Road. You will find everything on anyone’s wish list with the unique stores Geneva has to offer. Make sure to also get something for yourself, you deserve it. Many merchants are offering special events and deals this month, so make sure to check our calendar at genevachamber.com.

If there’s someone in your life that’s truly hard to shop for, stop by the Chamber office, 8 S. Third St., to pick up a Geneva gift certificate. Over 160 shops and restaurants accept the gift certificate all around town. So, if you really don’t find something for someone, just let them shop on their own.

Make sure to stay good this year because Santa is in Geneva every weekend during the month of December. The tickets to sit on Santa’s lap are sold out but you still have the opportunity to tell him everything you want. Write him a letter and drop it at his post office on the courthouse lawn by Dec. 19. If You include a return address on the envelope, Santa will write you back.

We hope this holiday season treats you all well and you can experience the warmth of dear friends and loved ones. We thank you for supporting our community, shopping small businesses and having fun at our festivals this year. We’re looking forward to all the amazing memories we’ll make in 2026!

• Elisa Reamer is communications coordinator for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.