Kane County Health Dept. urges self-care during holiday season stress, grief

Stress less this holiday season with self-care tips from the Kane County Health Department.

The Kane County Health Department is reminding residents that the holiday season – while joyful – can also bring added stress, financial pressure, grief, busy schedules and emotional strain, according to a news release.

Shorter daylight hours during the winter months can contribute to Seasonal Affective Disorder, a type of depression that typically appears in late fall and winter.

“This is a favorite time of year for a lot of people, but please be mindful that many people feel increased stress or sadness this time of year,” Michael Isaacson said in the release. Isaacson is executive director of the health department. “These feelings are common, and help is available.”

Holiday stress can show up as fatigue, irritability, difficulty sleeping, increased worry, or feeling overwhelmed.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, SAD, may include low mood, decreased energy, changes in appetite, or loss of interest in activities. SAD is treatable, and early support can make a difference.

Residents experiencing holiday stress, depression or concerns about their emotional well-being are encouraged to connect with Behavioral Health 360, Kane County’s mental health self-help website available online at kanehealth.crediblemind.com.

Behavioral Health 360 offers resources in multiple formats, including audio podcasts, videos and articles.

The health department is offering an assessment quiz on holiday stress online at kanehealth.crediblemind.com.

It also offers a video on coping with grief, at kanehealth.crediblemind.com.

Recognizing that for the LGBTQ+ community, family time is synonymous with an inability to be one’s true and full self. Tips on how to handle the holidays is available online at kanehealth.crediblemind.com.

The health department also cautions against alcohol intake during holiday social situations, at kanehealth.crediblemind.com.

Whoever is struggling or in crisis, help is available by calling or texting 988 or chat via 988lifeline.org for immediate support.