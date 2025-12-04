Batavia opens warming center in extreme cold

Shaw Locla file photo – A snowplow clears the roads Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, on Main Street in Elburn. Heavy snowfall throughout Saturday will cause hazerdous road conditions in northern Illinois. (Mark Busch)

In response to an extreme cold advisory, the city of Batavia opened a temporary warming center until noon on Friday, Dec. 5 at the police station, 100 N. Island Ave., officials announced in a news release.

The center will be open for the benefit of the elderly, families with small children and other vulnerable residents.

While the Center will be open, the city will not be able to provide sleeping accommodations, dedicated hygiene or washing facilities or refrigerators for food storage. Those who come to the warming center should check in using the phone in the vestibule, according to the release.

Extreme cold weather conditions can be very dangerous. Especially at risk are the elderly, infants and young children, people with disabilities and persons taking medication for chronic health conditions.

City officials urge residents to use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves, according to the release.

Residents with at-risk friends, neighbors or relatives should check on them periodically.

Anyone with specific questions about the warming center should call Batavia police at 630-454-2500.