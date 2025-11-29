Dundee Township Mental Health Board seeks applicants for vacant board spots

Shaw Local file photo – Dundee Township supervisor Shefali Shah is accepting applications to appoint two new members to the Dundee Township Mental Health Board. (Submitted Image)

Dundee Township supervisor Shefali Shah is accepting applications to appoint two new members to the Dundee Township Mental Health Board.

The application deadline is Dec. 5.

The Dundee Township Mental Health Board evaluates needs, allocates funds and coordinates a services system for mental health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and substance use disorders to benefit the township’s citizens.

The new members will be appointed with the township’s board of trustees advice and consent.

The mental health board members serve as unpaid volunteers for four-year terms. The terms will run from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2029. Board meetings will be held at 7 p.m. second Thursday of every month

Applicants must live within Dundee Township. The applications should include a current resume and professional associations or memberships with a letter of interest.

To submit an application, email shahs@dundeetownship.org or Avelar.MHB@dundeetownship.org or send via mail to the Dundee Township office, 611 E. Main St., Suite 201, East Dundee.

For information, visit dundeetownship.org/708_Board, email kbeegan@dundeetownship.org, or call 847-428-8092, ext. 4.