State of Schools address by St. Charles School District 303 is Dec. 2

(file photo) Superintendent Paul Gordon is leading the presentation during the St. Charles School District 303's "State of the Schools" on Dec. 2. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

A special presentation is planned next month to provide insight into St. Charles School District 303.

The district is hosting “State of the Schools” on Dec. 2 at the Lincoln Professional Learning Center, 211 South 6th Avenue, St. Charles.

The event begins with a welcome and light breakfast at 7:45 a.m. followed by a presentation and discussion from 8:15 to 9 a.m.

Superintendent Paul Gordon will lead the presentation, providing updates on the academic performance of the district’s schools and students, including results from the Illinois State Report Card.

Gordon also will discuss curriculum designed to enhance college and career-readiness and the district’s Facilities Committee.

The district is requesting attendees to RSVP for the event by Nov. 26 by emailing superintendent@d303.org.