2 runaway dogs kill 35 chickens in Geneva Township

Two dogs escaped their Campton Township property, ran about four miles away to a home in Geneva Township, tore open a chicken coop and killed about 35 chickens, according to a Kane County Sheriff’s report.

The dogs, a husky-lab mix and a husky-Sharpei mix, escaped their yard along Brundige Road about 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 17, according to the report.

The owner of the chickens on a property along Keslinger Road reported the incident to police and “stated that they had found one live chicken, two injured chickens that would likely need to be euthanized, and approximately 34 deceased chickens,” according to the police report. “The reporting party estimated the total number of chickens affected to be at least 35. I observed several deceased chickens on scene along with several more that had already been bagged up prior to my arrival.”

The chickens’ owner told the deputy that all doors to the coop had been securely latched prior to the incident, according to the report.

The value of each chicken was about $30, along with costs for the damaged door and fencing would bring the total damages to $1,450, the report stated.

The dogs’ owner, Brent Copstead, had been searching for the dogs with assistance from Kane County Animal Control, according to the report.

“The dog owner stated that the dogs likely escaped by jumping a fence on their 6.5-acre property, possibly while chasing coyotes,” the report stated.

The dogs, secured in Copstead’s vehicle by the time the deputy arrived, were up-to-date on their vaccinations.

Copstead expressed regret for the incident, the report stated. The deputy issued Copstead an ordinance violation for dogs running at large, as per county regulations, according to the police report.

In an email, Copstead stated: ”It was a horrible incident."