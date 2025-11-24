Batavia Business Beat: Slow down, shop local and savor the season

Holiday countdown: Shop small, shop local, and make it special!

Happy Thanksgiving! As families gather, ovens warm up, and holiday preparations kick into full gear, this holiday also marks the official start of the giving season. Before you dive into the big-box Black Friday frenzy, we invite you to slow down just a bit, savor the season, and support the small businesses that make Batavia feel like home.

Our local shops are stocked with thoughtful gifts, unique décor, and festive touches you won’t find anywhere else. When you shop small, you’re not only checking off your holiday list, but you’re also strengthening the heartbeat of our community.

Give the gift of local Choices: Batavia Chamber Bucks

Want to make your gift-giving both meaningful and easy? Batavia Chamber Bucks are the perfect solution. Available in $10 and $25 denominations, they can be purchased online or at our office (106 W. Wilson St., Ste. 15). With more than 135 local shops, restaurants, and businesses accepting them, Chamber Bucks turn into dinners out, boutique treasures, self-care treats, and more.

Every certificate you give becomes a double gift—one to your loved one and one to Batavia.

Please note: All Chamber Bucks orders must be picked up at our office.

Show your Batavia pride under the tree

Another standout gift: the official Batavia City Flag! Made locally by FlagSource, these flags are a wonderful way to show hometown pride year-round.



3’x5’ flag – $50

Garden-size flag with stake – $35

Batavia flag stickers – $5

Purchase online at bataviachamber.org or stop by our office for in-person shopping. As with Chamber Bucks, orders must be picked up at our office.

Holiday Luncheon: supporting ACCESS toy drive & Adopt A Family

December brings its own sparkle, and the Batavia Women in Business (BWIB) group is ready to celebrate it with purpose. Their annual holiday luncheon raises funds for two cherished community programs: the Batavia ACCESS Toy Drive and the Batavia United Way Adopt A Family initiative.

All proceeds from the event’s raffles and wine pull directly support these efforts. Donations for the raffles and wine pull are welcome through Dec. 5 and can be dropped off at the chamber office – or simply give us a call at 630-879-7134, and we’ll happily arrange a pickup.

The group is also collecting new toys, gift cards, and additional items for the holiday programs. Contributions may be brought to the chamber office at 106 W. Wilson St.

The luncheon will be held on Thursday, Dec. 11, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Enticing Cuisine Banquets (1117 N. Washington St., Batavia). Everyone is welcome—register by calling us or signing up at bataviachamber.org/events.

Stay connected throughout the season

There’s a lot happening in Batavia this time of year, and we’d love to keep you in the loop. Follow the Batavia Chamber of Commerce on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn for the latest updates. You can also text (478) CHAMBER or stop by our office at 106 W. Wilson Street anytime.

From all of us at the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, we wish you a joyful Thanksgiving and a festive start to the holiday season!

Shirley Mott is communications and membership coordinator for the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.