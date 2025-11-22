‘Pure joy on the faces’: Princess Superhero Breakfast returns to St. Charles North Dec. 6

The St. Charles North Student Council class of 2026 is selling tickets for the “Princess Superhero Breakfast” held on Dec. 6. (Photo Provided By The St. Charles School District 303)

You don’t necessarily think about Disney princesses, superheroes and Santa Claus together. But that’s what the annual St. Charles School District 303 breakfast is all about, “promoting joy and togetherness within the community.”

The St. Charles North Student Council class of 2026 is selling tickets for the “Princess Superhero Breakfast,” to be held on Dec. 6 in St. Charles.

Princesses, superheroes and Santa are all stopping by the St. Charles North cafeteria from 8 to 10 a.m. Community members can purchase tickets online or at the event. Tickets are $10 for everyone over the age of 2.

During the event, young children can enjoy music, games, dancing, food and fun with their favorite princesses and superheroes. Kids can also sit and take pictures with Santa.

“This is one of my favorite events of the year,” Holly Stone, a class of 2026 student council member said in the release. “When all the characters first walk into the cafeteria and you see the excitement on the faces of all the kids, that makes all the hard work we put into the event worth it.”

Megan Libberton, class of 2026 advisor, said high school students look forward to the event each year.

“Being able to see the pure joy on the faces of the younger kids as they get to spend the morning with their favorite characters is what makes the event worth it,” Libberton said in the release.

You can purchase tickets online by visiting, omella.com/so0pa.