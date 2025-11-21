Geneva’s Country House restaurant closes after 30 years: ‘Made every visit special’

The Country House in Geneva closed Nov. 13, 2025 and the property is for sale. (Shaw Media photo)

For 30 years, The Country House in Geneva, served up burgers and ribs, then later it also offered turkey, bison, elk and veggie burgers.

But the owner announced on social media that the restaurant at 2095 S. Kirk Road has closed. The original location in Clarendon Hills will remain open.

Brad Schreiner, a broker with BEI Commercial Real Estate, said the Geneva location has been for sale since last November.

“The ownership is older now. He had an operating partner who ran that facility and passed away,” Schreiner said.

“And then he was continuing to run the business here ... [and] trying to sell the property and keep open the Clarendon Hills restaurant,” Schreiner said. “Customers have been going there many years. He had good staff and they were trying to make it work as long as they could.”

The original asking price for the 2.65-acre property with a two-story 6,400-square-foot restaurant was $1.788 million. Schreiner said the price is now dropped to $1.45 million.

The structure was built in 1995 and would need some renovation. A new owner also might want to remodel it for a different concept and get rid of the old-feel wood, Schreiner said.

The Country House in Geneva, known for its burgers, closed Nov. 13, 2025.

Another factor was COVID-19, which hit the restaurant pretty hard, Schreiner said.

“The property is over two acres. To buy it and do renovation, you have got to be able to do a good amount of business,” Schreiner said. “Businesses are suffering with the economy, and Geneva does not have gaming.”

Geneva and Kaneville are the only municipalities in Kane County that do not permit video gaming, according to the Illinois Gaming Board.

Schreiner said a group that puts on events estimated “$700,000 more to do what they needed to do. The problem is right now construction costs and commodity costs are very high. It’s expensive to get a place built.”

Still, Schreiner said he has has several calls about the property since the restaurant closed.

Duck tenders appetizer at The Country House in Geneva, which closed Nov. 13, 2025. (Shaw Media photo)

“It’s a matter of finding the right” owner, Schreiner said.

The property still has a lot going for it, as it is located on the corner of South Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway on the border with Batavia. The traffic count is 23,600 vehicles per day, and it has parking for 94 vehicles, according to the BEI summary online.

It’s located across from the Kane County Cougars and Fox Valley Ice Arena, home to the Chicago Steel Hockey Team. It is also near the future site of the Aurora Casino and future commercial development in Geneva, according to the online summary.

Dean Timson, who owns both Country House restaurants, could not be reached for comment. But his social media post stated how much he regretted closing the Geneva location.

“For more than 30 years, you’ve welcomed us into your lives, and we couldn’t be more grateful for your loyalty, friendship, and support,” Timson’s post said. “Our incredible team – both in the kitchen and on the floor – made every visit special, and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts.”