‘Deep roots here in St. Charles’ – 3 longtime businesses receive ‘Made in St. Charles’ awards

The Bike Rack received a 'Made in St. Charles Award' on Nov. 17, 2025. Pictured, Executive director of the St. Charles Business Alliance Jenna Sawicki, The Bike Rack Owner Hal Honeyman, and Mayor Clint Hull. (Photo Provided By The St. Charles Business Alliance)

Glass awards were handed out to the owners of three St. Charles businesses as part of the “Made in St. Charles” ceremony on Nov. 17.

This year marks the fourth year of the awards by the St. Charles Business Alliance. The Alliance wanted to highlight longtime businesses in 2025 that have contributed to the community for at least 50 years.

The owners of The Bike Rack, Dickey Manufacturing Company, and R.W. Rogers Company Inc. gathered during the city council meeting at the St. Charles Municipal Building.

“I speak on behalf of the entire council that we are so appreciative of your investment in St. Charles,” Mayor Clint Hull said during the meeting.

The Bike Rack is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The business provides specialized and adaptive bikes for those with mobility impairments, biking gear and accessories, and a general love from their staff of all things with two wheels.

Dickey Manufacturing Company received a 'Made in St. Charles Award' on Nov. 17, 2025. Pictured, Executive director of the St. Charles Business Alliance Jenna Sawicki, Nathan Raymond, DMC Operations Manager; AJ Bischoff, DMC Supply Chain Manager; Ryan Bauer, DMC President; and Brian Bogacz, DMC Sales Director. Also pictured, Mayor Clint Hull. (Photo Provided By The St.Charles Business Alliance)

Dickey Manufacturing was founded in 1911 by Wallace Dickey in St. Charles. The business manufactures metal security seals, locks and tamper-evident products. They originally produced planished and black steel for steam engine locomotives.

Dickey Manufacturing products are used in a variety of industries, from food beverage to aerospace, military and defense.

R.W. Rogers Company received a 'Made in St. Charles Award' on Nov. 17, 2025. Pictured, Executive director of the St. Charles Business Alliance Jenna Sawicki, R.W.Rogers Company sales director Alex Poulos, and Mayor Clint Hull. (Photo Provided by The St. Charles Business Alliance)

R.W. Rogers Company Inc. supplies new and used shopping carts throughout the Midwest. The business also produces hand baskets, merchandise displays and garden center products.

Around town, you can often see their carts at businesses like Heinz Brothers Greenhouse Garden Center and major retailers like Goodwill and Target.

“As our committee went through potential selections for this year’s program, they found that these three businesses stood out thanks to their deep roots here in St. Charles, their exemplary products and their continued success for over 50 years,” Jenna Sawicki, executive director of the St. Charles Business Alliance, said in a release.

Leading up to the awards ceremony, a profile of each business, detailing their creative and innovative work, is being launched on the St. Charles Business Alliance social media pages.

The Made in St. Charles program was established in 2022 to highlight and celebrate businesses that make their products in the community, offering local jobs and helping provide St. Charles its manufacturing flair.

To find out more about the program and the businesses selected, visit stcalliance.org/stcmakers.