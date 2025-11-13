3 companies, each in business at least 50 years, are ‘Made in St. Charles’ honorees

The St. Charles Business Alliance’s “2025 Made in St. Charles Program” announced this year’s selections: The Bike Rack, Dickey Manufacturing Company,R.W. Rogers Company Inc. The photo shows wheels for shopping carts assembled by R.W. Rogers. (Photo Provided By The St. Charles Business Alliance)

Three businesses specializing in locally made products are being celebrated by the St. Charles Business Alliance. One thing they have in common is they’ve all been mainstays of the community for more than 50 years.

The alliance’s 2025 Made in St. Charles program announced this year’s selections: The Bike Rack, Dickey Manufacturing Company and R.W. Rogers Company Inc.

The three businesses will be honored at an awards ceremony during the St. Charles City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 17.

“As our committee went through potential selections for this year’s program, they found that these three businesses stood out thanks to their deep roots here in St. Charles, their exemplary products and their continued success for over 50 years,” Jenna Sawicki, executive director of the St. Charles Business Alliance, said in a release.

The St. Charles Business Alliance runs the Made in St. Charles program to highlight local businesses and their makers, artisans and creators. (Graphic provided by the St. Charles Business Alliance)

The Bike Rack provides specialized and adaptive bikes, biking gear and accessories, and a general love from their staff of all things with two wheels.

Dickey Manufacturing Company, founded in 1911, makes metal security seals, locks and tamper-evident products. They originally produced planished and black steel for steam engine locomotives.

R.W. Rogers Company Inc. supplies new and used shopping carts throughout the Midwest. The business also produces handbaskets and merchandise displays.

In selecting the three businesses, the alliance’s Business Development and Sales Committee wanted to celebrate companies that have been ingrained in the community for more than five decades.

Leading up to the awards ceremony, a profile of each business, detailing their creative and innovative work, is being launched on the St. Charles Business Alliance social media pages.

The Made in St. Charles program was established in 2022 to highlight and celebrate businesses that make their products in the community, offering local jobs and helping provide St. Charles its manufacturing flair.

To find out more about the program and the businesses selected, visit stcalliance.org/stcmakers.