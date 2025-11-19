St. Francis, Kaneland girls basketball get tournament wins: Tuesday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Girls basketball

St. Francis 47, Oak Park River-Forest 38: At the Brenda Whitesell Tournament at Hinsdale South, Courtney Bridgeforth scored 20 points to lead the Spartans (1-0) to a win in their season opener. Ashley Powell added eight points in the win while Alyssa Freeman scored seven.

Kaneland 49, Prairie Ridge 26: At Burlington, Grace Brunscheen drained a trio of 3-pointers to lead the Knights to the win at the Mark Einwich Tournament hosted by Burlington Central. Amani Meeks added eight points as Kaneland (1-1) earned its first win of the season.

Aurora Central Catholic 43, La Salle-Peru 30: At the Somonauk Breakout Tournament, the Chargers moved to 2-0 on the season with a win over the Cavaliers.