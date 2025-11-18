The Kate at 318 celebrates grand opening in Geneva

The Kate 318 and Bread & Vine at 318 S. Third St., Geneva marked their grand opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday, Nov. 13. The new owners of the former coffeehouse hosted tours, music and the Jesse White Tumblers. (Milo Barsanti-Gonzalez)

The Kate at 318, with a French-themed bistro called Bread & Vine on the first floor, at 318 S. Third St., Geneva, celebrated a grand opening with a ribbon cutting, food and the Jesse White Tumblers.

Bread & Vine offers coffee and pastries and new owners, the Marquette Hamlin Group, will have its company offices on the third floor.

Sugar Grove resident Joseph Matty of the Marquette Hamlin Group is the new owner of the former Graham’s 318 Coffeehouse, records show. The business is named after Matty’s wife, Katherine.

About 200 people circulated during the open house on Nov. 13, entertained with live music from singer and pianist Dina Bach, said Amy Ogden, senior director of business development for the Marquette Hamlin Group.

Bread & Vine also provided appetizers of macaroons, signature Peruvian shrimp skewers, cheeseburger sliders, bruschetta, beignets with custard filling and champagne, Ogden said.

Scott Campbell owns Bread & Vine on the first floor, while Marquette Hamlin owns the other two businesses, Ogden said.

“All three businesses work together,” Ogden said. “Marquette Hamlin is a full service consulting company specializing in nonprofits. Our nonprofit clients can use the event space at The Kate at no charge and local nonprofits receive a discounted rate off the rental fee. And Bread & Vine is the exclusive caterer for our events here starting Jan. 1, 2026.”

Campbell, a retired chemistry teacher at the Illinois Math and Science Academy in Aurora, is a DeKalb County board member and lives in DeKalb.

“He happens to be a master woodworker,” Ogden said. “He hand-built the full bar in Bread & Vine.”

Matty is the registered manager for KLM418 LLC, which purchased the former coffeehouse in June for $2.1 million, property and Secretary of State records show.