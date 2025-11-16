St. Charles North places second in down-to-the-wire girls swimming state meet

St. Charles North swimmers hold their state runner-up trophy at the conclusion of the girls state swimming and diving finals at the FMC Natatorium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Westmont. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

It was smiles all around for the St. Charles North swimmers as they posed for a team picture Saturday, clutching their state runner-up plaque.

A terrific performance by the North Stars to be sure in the state final meet at FMC Natatorium in Westmont, but the elation of taking second place came with possibly the slightest bit of disappointment as well.

That’s because St. Charles North came so close to winning it all. They trailed eventual champion Stevenson 168-167 with three races remaining.

But the Patriots made a big push at the end to win 236-227. The key victory for Stevenson was in the penultimate event, the 100-yard breaststroke, a win by senior Nelli Sandor.

Still, a tremendous accomplishment by the North Stars, one that senior Kate Farrell will remember for a lifetime.

“Our team had a lot of heart,” said Farrell, who was fastest of all in the 200-yard individual medley (1:59.84) and the 500 freestyle (4:50.9). “Personally, we’ve never had a better season and we’ve supported each other all year. We all came to do our best and we did really well. I couldn’t be prouder of this team.”

St. Charles North's Kate Farrell takes the lead midway into the 500-yard freestyle during the girls state swimming and diving finals at the FMC Natatorium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Westmont. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

After all was said and done, Farrell reflected on her stellar career at St. Charles North.

“It’s been great,” she said. “It’s really changed me for the better. I’ve become a better swimmer, a better leader and a better person. I’ve reached new levels and I couldn’t be happier.”

Sophomore Thea Bike gave a big boost to her team’s medal-winning performance with a triumph in the 100 backstroke, posting a winning time of 53.66 seconds. The North Stars also took the final event of the day, the 400 freestyle relay.

Oswego co-op Katie Malm won her second consecutive diving title with 515.75 points.

It’s been quite a run for the senior on the board. She finished fifth in state as a freshman, fourth as a sophomore and first the last two seasons.

“She’s a fantastic teammate,” Oswego diving coach Ryan Pentzien said of Malm. “I could go on and on about her incredible diving skills. She’s a great athlete and a great self-coach to herself.

“When I work with her, she’s always trying to (improve). It’s like we’re having a conversation, working through the facets of each dive and trying to get better at it. Katie has a really good head for the sport.”

Oswego’s Katie Malm competes on her way to a state championship in diving during the girls state swimming and diving finals at the FMC Natatorium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Westmont. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

In the team race, two-time defending champion Rosary finished third with a total of 211 points in the tense, thrilling meet.

The Beads, who triumphed in the 200 freestyle relay, were led individually by sophomore Paige Kowal, who won the 200 freestyle in the time of 1:47.68.

Kowal said it was “very exciting” in 2024 to be on the team that won the state crown, and that propelled her to excel again this year. The 200 freestyle win was her first prep individual postseason championship.

“I’m glad I got to experience (the state title) in my freshman season,” she said. “I knew what to expect this year.”

Beads teammate Ariyana Nieckula, a senior, took the first-place medal in the 100 butterfly with a mark of 53.53 seconds.

Dundee-Crown co-op junior Rachel Johnson posted a strong showing in the meet by placing third in the 100 backstroke (54.61) and fifth in the 200 IM (2:03.74).

“Rachel is the most perfect example of what any coach could want,” said D-C coach Rebecca Olson. “She’s very hard-working, very dedicated and a great person, someone you can give feedback to and have her be very reflective of herself.”

Dundee-Crown’s Rachel Johnson views her time of 54.61 after finishing third in the 100-yard backstroke during the girls state swimming and diving finals at the FMC Natatorium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Westmont. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Lyons Township put up a second-place finish (1:43.17) in the first event of the day, the 200 medley relay. The Lions were just a whisker behind winner Stevenson (1:42.89).

“This is amazing,” said LT freshman Sydney Kail, a key contributor in the relays for her team. “I never thought I would be here. I’ve been dreaming of how cool this would be. There were some nerves, but I felt like coming out today I had something to prove, and I think I did well.”

Kail said she was not aware she would be on relays coming into her freshman season, but has made the most of it.

She also gave props to her teammates for supporting her.

“I’ve never been on a team like this,“ she said. “It’s amazing and the vibes are incredible.”

