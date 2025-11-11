Patterson: Geneva is perfect place to kick off most wonderful time of year

The colors have finally started to turn, and I’ve loved every minute of it!

But as those beautiful leaves are scooped up by our hardworking city crews, it won’t be long before the temperatures drop, snow starts to fall, and the holiday season arrives in full swing.

And Geneva is the perfect place to kick off the most wonderful time of the year!

Over the next few weeks, downtown will start to sparkle. You’ll see garlands, wreaths, and trees popping up around town, and soon our grand tree on the Courthouse lawn will be covered in thousands of twinkling lights and hundreds of handmade ornaments crafted by our Girl Scouts.

A huge thank you to Geneva Public Works for helping us hang everything- it truly takes a village to make Geneva shine this bright!

Santa’s North Pole Post Office will also make its return at the base of our grand tree, and the Geneva Visitor Center will be ready to welcome the big guy himself for visits with children throughout the season. Make a reservation to whisper your Christmas wishes to Santa at genevachamber.com.

Friday, Dec. 5 brings one of the most magical nights of the year, when the Christmas Walk officially kicks off the holiday season in Geneva! The evening starts with Bob’s Candy Cane Parade, where the first candy cane of the season is presented to our mayor. Then, Santa Lucia, the Swedish symbol of light, helps illuminate the Courthouse lawn and our grand tree, while her attendants hand out Swedish “wish” cookies called Pepparkakor.

And just when you think it can’t get any more magical, Santa himself arrives, landing atop the Geneva History Museum. When the lights come on and the crowd starts singing, it’s pure joy, no matter what your age.

The fun continues all evening! Downtown shops will stay open late, restaurants will be serving delicious treats, and carolers will fill the air with holiday music. You can enjoy a live nativity scene, try a roasted chestnut, and even take a horse-drawn carriage ride through our twinkling downtown streets.

But that’s not all, Dec. 5 and 6 also brings one of Geneva’s most beloved traditions, the Holiday House Tour. Five beautifully decorated homes will open their doors for self-guided tours Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Each home, with its personalities and festive flair, will be decorated to the nines thanks to the talents of local decorators, including Boxwood Home Design and Cabinetry, Little Red Barn Door, SG Geneva, Heinz Brothers Greenhouse Garden Center, and Farmdog Flowers.

Your $42 ticket includes access to all five homes, a lovely Holiday Tea at the First Congregational Church, and a special “Scent of the Season” gift from Inluro. All proceeds help decorate Geneva for the holidays, so you’re supporting the community while enjoying a beautiful event. Tickets are available at the Chamber office, online at genevachamber.com, and at several spots around town. Be sure to grab yours early, they sell out every year!

And remember, the magic doesn’t stop after that weekend. Geneva will be glowing all month long with special events, shopping, and plenty of festive fun. You can find all the details at genevachamber.com.

As you start your holiday shopping, don’t forget to shop small right here in Geneva. Supporting local businesses makes a big impact and helps keep our town as special as it is.

So bundle up, grab a cup of cocoa, and make Geneva part of your holiday memories this year. We’re so proud to be your hometown, and we can’t wait to celebrate the season with you!

• Johanna Patterson is communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.