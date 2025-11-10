Shaw Local

Chris White Jazz Trio to perform Nov. 16 in St. Charles

Shaw Local file – The St. Charles Public Library will host a holiday concert featuring the Chris White Jazz Trio. (Denise Blaszynski)

By Kate Santillan

The St. Charles Public Library will host a holiday concert featuring the Chris White Jazz Trio.

The free performance will begin at 2 p.m. Nov. 16 in the library’s Carnegie Community Room, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

The jazz trio will perform music from the “A Charlie Brown Christmas” soundtrack. The trio features pianist Chris White, bassist Alex Austin, and percussionist Dave Williams.

White received a jazz studies master’s degree from Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music and a jazz performance doctorate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He has performed at the Chicago Jazz Festival, The Jazz Showcase, The Green Mill, Winter’s Jazz Club, Cliff Bell’s, Catalina Jazz Club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, and The Jazz Kitchen. White currently teaches piano, theory and ensembles at Lake Forest College, North Park University and North Central College.

For information, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.

