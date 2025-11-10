Ahead of 100-year anniversary, Scout Troop 13 presented ‘Spirit of St. Charles Award’

Scout Troop 13 was awarded with a "Spirit of St. Charles Award" at the Nov. 3 city council meeting. Pictured, Alderman Ed Bessner (left), Troop 13, and Alderman Steve Weber (right). (Photo Provided By The City of St. Charles)

Just a few months before St. Charles‘ Scout Troop 13 celebrates its 100 year anniversary, its members have another reason to celebrate.

The troop was presented with a “Spirit of St. Charles Award” at the Nov. 3 City Council meeting.

Ward 5 Alderman Steve Weber said he was proud to recognize the more than 60 scouts and their 42 dedicated leaders. Weber was joined by Alderman Ed Bessner in presenting the award.

“Tonight we celebrate a group of young leaders who embody the future of St. Charles and who already demonstrate remarkable service to our community,” Weber said. “For nearly a century, Troop 13 has helped shape young people into leaders of character, responsibility and civic engagement.”

Troop 13 is celebrating its 100-year anniversary on Feb. 21, 2026. Weber called its service “a century of shaping the character of our city.”

In addition to marching in the St. Charles Memorial Day Parade every year and volunteering for city events, the troop runs the city’s U.S. Flag Program. On Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Patriots Day and Veterans Day, the troop helps transform the city into a sea of stars and stripes.

Since starting the program in 2018, the troop has recruited more than 150 homes to participate in the program.

You can learn more about Troop 13 by visiting, troopwebhost.org/Troop13StCharles/Index.htm.