Smash pumpkins in Geneva Saturday

Disgorged gourds are shown after a 2023 Pumpkin Smash in Aurora. Smashing your pumpkins to be used as compost is one green way to get rid of your jack-o'-lantern this year. (Photo provided by the University of Illinois Extension)

Geneva residents can smash their post-Halloween pumpkins – and keep them out of landfills – for free on Saturday, Nov. 8.

The Pumpkin Smash is sponsored by the Geneva Park District and the city’s Natural Resources Committee. Smashed pumpkins will be tilled by the park district and used in garden plots to provide soil nutrients.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Gardens at Prairie Green, located at Peck and Bricher roads.

All decorations – like candles, yarn hair, stickers, googly eyes and plastic accessories – need to be removed before recycling.

Food and warm drinks will be available for purchase from local vendors during the pumpkin smash.

The Community Gardens at Prairie Green is run in partnership among the park district, the city and the Forest Preserve District of Kane County. The park district offers 131 rental plots and gardening classes to the community.

Garden plots are open from dawn until dusk between April and October. Each plot is 20 feet by 30 feet.

Returning gardeners from the 2025 season can sign up for their same plot next year starting Dec. 1. New gardeners can register for available plots starting Feb. 1. More information is at genevaparks.org/facilities/community-gardens-prairie-green.

People can learn more about the Natural Resources Committee at geneva.il.us/528/Natural-Resources-Committee.