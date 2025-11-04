‘Great incentives’ coming in 2026 for businesses eying events at Q Center in St. Charles

(file photo) More than 800 people attended the Kane County Educator of the Year awards dinner May 2 at the Q Center in St. Charles. (Provided by Kane County Regional Office of Education)

Local tourism officials are touting the Q Center in St. Charles for the role the facility has played over the past four decades in attracting events and shoppers to the downtown area.

Each year, around 26,000 people from all over the world frequent the meeting and special events center, according to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance.

The facility boasts 150,000 square feet of meeting space, more than 1,000 guest rooms and 95 wooded acres.

Officials said the greatest asset of Q Center to the community is the stimulus of shoppers and diners it brings to St. Charles’ hotspots. Shuttles often transport guests to the downtown area.

“We take immense pride in being able to support local businesses,” Kimberley Mercado, general manager, said in a news release. “By integrating local partnerships and showcasing regional excellence, we believe it creates a unique experience for guest to enjoy.”

Q Center showcases homegrown products at its venue. Local brews are served at both the Fox Bar and Brick Oven Bistro, and Riverlands Brewing Co. offers a custom beer exclusive to Q Center.

The “St. Charles Market” sells merchandise from area businesses like Hairy Ant Printing Co. and Magnolia Soap & Bath Co.

Q Center also is one of the community’s largest employers, with more than 200 associates. Local businesses have also taken advantage of the campus for corporate trainings, team-building retreats, conferences and social gatherings, according to the release.

Signature events such as CASA Kane County Children’s Champion Celebration Gala and the Kane County Educator of the Year awards are annual highlights.

“We see opportunities for local corporate, industrial and manufacturing businesses to utilize Q Center for trainings, education and much more,” Mercado said in the release. “We have some great incentives coming for 2026 for groups to books events at Q Center.”

To learn more, visit qcenter.com/.