Construction traffic congestion expected on Dunham Road in St. Charles for 2 weeks

Construction crews are reducing Dunham Road in St. Charles down to one lane for the next two weeks. (Photo Provided By The City of St. Charles)

For the next two weeks, traffic is being reduced to one lane during work hours along Dunham Road in St. Charles.

Construction crews began milling and resurfacing the roadway from Muirfield Court to Kirk Road on Nov. 3.

Flaggers are directing traffic through the affected area. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution.

“This much-needed work will improve a section of roadway causing ongoing issues with patching and plowing,” city staff said in a post.

The roadway construction work coincides with a water service replacement project beginning on Nov. 4. Construction crews are focusing on the area between Dean Street and N. Ninth Street. The water service replacement project is expected to cause only minor traffic delays.

You can learn more about the city’s 2025 Street Rehabilitation Project by visiting the stcharlesil.gov/.