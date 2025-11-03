How to navigate news media landscape is focus of St. Charles library program Nov. 11

Participants can to explore the evolving news media landscape during a News Media, Trust, and Truth program led by Daily Herald opinion editor Jim Slusher at the St. Charles Public Library.

The free program will begin at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the library, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Slusher will offer tips on discerning reliable sources, navigating modern journalism biases, examining the news media landscapes and identify media with its own agenda. He also will read passages from his book, “To Nudge the World: Conversations, Community and the Role of the Newspaper.” Slusher will sign book copies after the program. Books will be available to buy.

For information or to register, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.