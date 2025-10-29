St. Francis volleyball defeats St. Charles East in regional semifinal: Tuesday’s Kane County sports roundup

Girls volleyball

Class 4A

(5) St. Francis defeats (13) St. Charles East 25-21, 25-15: In a St. Charles East Regional semifinal, the Spartans (23-12) secured a straight sets victory to advance to their 35th consecutive regional final. The Saints (13-22) were led by Kaylee McInnis, who had nine kills, and Franki Fevold, who had 10 assists, six digs, an ace and a block.

(2) St. Charles North defeats (14) Glenbard East 25-14, 25-15: In a Naperville Central Regional semifinal, the North Stars (33-3) moved to second in school history for most wins in a single season after taking down the Rams in straight sets.

(8) West Aurora defeats (10) Batavia 22-25, 25-23, 25-14: In a West Aurora Regional semifinal, the Bulldogs (17-18) couldn’t capitalize on taking the first set, dropping the final two to end their season.

Class 3A

(2) Burlington Central defeats (15) Schurz 25-7, 25-8: In a Burlington Central Regional final, Gabby Alessi put up 12 assists while Joselyn Johnson led at the net with six kills and two aces to help the Rockets (18-15) advance to the regional finals.

(2) Geneva defeats (15) Perspective/Leadership [co-op] 25-9, 25-4: In a Chicago University Regional semifinal, the Vikings (20-16) opened up the postseason with a dominant victory over the Warriors.

(8) Kaneland defeats (9) Illinois Math and Science Academy 25-16, 25-15: In a CICS/Longwood Regional semifinal, the Knights (12-23) picked up a straight-sets victory to advance to the regional final.

Class 2A

(3) Aurora Central Catholic defeats (6) Harvest-Westminister 25-9, 18-25, 25-15: In a Westmont Regional semifinal, the Chargers (19-17) pulled away in the decisive third set to secure a trip to the regional finals.

(1) Montini defeats (9) Rosary 25-14, 25-13: In a Lisle Regional semifinal, the Royals (6-29) had their season come to an end with a straight-sets loss to the Broncos.

Boys soccer

Class 2A

(3) Rock Island 2, (1) Marmion 1: In a sectional semifinal in Galesburg, the Cadets had their season come to an end after giving up two first-half goals to the Rocks. The Cadets ended the season with a 15-6-4 record.