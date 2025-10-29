Ooh La La Chocolate marathon street closures begin Nov. 2 in downtown Geneva

The Geneva Police Department announced various downtown streets will be closed for the Ooh La La Chocolate half marathon, 10K and 5K races.

The races will be held Nov. 2 in downtown Geneva. Proceeds benefit Step by Step Running Club.

The parking restrictions will begin after midnight Nov. 2. The streets also will close to traffic at 4 a.m. The street closures include:

Third Street from James to Franklin streets.

Campbell Street from River Lane to Second Street and from Fifth to Sixth streets.

Franklin Street from Second to Sixth streets.

Second, Fifth and Sixth streets from Campbell to Franklin streets.

River Lane from Campbell to South streets.

Illinois Route 31 will remain open. Traffic also will stop to allow runners to cross at the Campbell Street intersection. A detour route will redirect James, Third, Fulton, and Seventh streets drivers.

Motorists should use caution when traveling downtown because of large crowds expected. Traffic control will be provided by Geneva police officers. The streets are expected to reopen by 11 a.m. Nov. 2.

For information, visit raceroster.com/events/.