Hearing on plans for 900 residences in Campton Hills to continue Thursday

Former Campton Hills village president Patsy Smith urges the board to approve the Lafox of Campton Hills annexation as the least-dense development proposed in the last 20-plus years. The annexation was approved, but a special-use permit and PUD request is before the Planning and Zoning Commission. (Brenda Schory )

The Campton Hills Planning and Zoning Commission has postponed a public hearing on the village vast new development.

The hearing on a special use and planned-unit development has been moved to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30 at Lord of Life Church, 40W605 Illinois Route 38, Campton Hills.

The Shodeen Construction Company LLC project, known as LaFox of Campton Hills, involves a 962-acre annexation with 900 homes and 440 acres of open space.

The Village Board approved the annexation Sept. 4.

The hearing this week was continued after a 2½-hour hearing on Oct. 16, records show.

The project is north of Keslinger Road and south of Illinois Route 38 between Harley and Brundige roads.

The special-use permit requires that the development will not endanger public health, safety or welfare; that it is compatible with land use and other property; and that it’s consistent with the village’s land-use policies.

Issues that continue involve stormwater drainage, landscaping and transit-oriented development – which means a concentration of housing also brings mixed-use commercial development within walking distance.

Metra’s planning director, David Kralik, recommended that the area should have a direct pedestrian connection from the townhouse portion to the LaFox Metra Station, records show.

Shodeen agreed to provide that connection, but the village staff also wants the connection for the rest of the development as well, documents show.

Though a traffic impact statement was provided, staff wants a full traffic impact study to be submitted and evaluated by the Kane County Department of Transportation and the village’s consultant engineer HR Green before anything is submitted to the Village Board, documents show.

Based on the proposed plan and evaluation so far:

The estimated traffic to be generated will be dispersed on various roads with connections to Bunker and LaFox roads.

The Bunker Road extension will be widened to allow left turn lanes at access roads.

Outbound movements should have stop signs.

The access system will be enough for the estimated amount of traffic.

The agenda and all documents are available online at camptonhills.illinois.gov.