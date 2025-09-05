Campton Hills approves annexation of nearly 1,000 acres for 900 homes

Former Campton Hills village president Patsy Smith urges the current board to approve the Lafox of Campton Hills annexation as the least-dense development proposed in the last 20-plus years. (Brenda Schory )

Campton Hills trustees approved the annexation of 962 acres for the LaFox of Campton Hills housing development in two split votes in front of a large crowd Thursday night.

The project is for Shodeen Development in Geneva to build 900 homes and set aside 440 acres as open space.

The votes came after a sometimes raucous, three-hour special meeting, held at Lord of Life Church, where about 150 people packed the room.

Trustees voted 5-1, with one absent and with Village President Barbara Wojnicki also voting to approve an annexation agreement, as it required a supermajority to approve. Trustees then voted 4-1 to approve an ordinance to annex the acreage.

Trustee Terese Hopfensperger voted against both measures and Trustee Kim Muhr was absent.

Twenty-two people spoke during the public hearing, most against the annexation and development.

But others who supported the plan included Jerome Johnson, executive director of the Garfield Farm Museum.

Geneva resident Tricia Miller spoke at the Campton Hills special meeting Thursday, Sept. 4, about the LaFox of Campton Hills annexation. Miller objected to the Geneva Public Library and Park districts being left out of the agreement. (Brenda Schory)

“This opportunity that has come before us is unbelievable, because just a year ago, we were desperate to try to stop St. Charles from annexing the same acreage to put 2,000 combined from Pulte and Del Webb right here in our backyard,” Johnson said.

That proposal, called Charles Farm, was for a 970-acre housing development with a 967-unit senior living community, 846 single-family homes, 198 townhomes and 15 acres of commercial development.

The opposition eventually killed that proposal, as St. Charles withdrew its consideration.

“That is only one of several attempts over the last 25 years to add more people to this area,” Johnson said.

He noted the current proposal “is putting forward the opportunity to preserve, through acquisition by public or private agencies, over 430 acres of land. Plus, the open space that will be required by the development ... that’s where you get up to almost 59% of the land being preserved in some way, shape or form.”

Attorney Kenneth Shepro speaks at the Campton Hills special meeting Thursday, Sept. 4, about the LaFox of Campton Hills annexation. Shepro said the Kane County Forest Preserve District Land Acquisition Committee voted last week to purchase the 440 acres of open space, allaying fears that it could also be developed. (Brenda Schory)

The first village president and one of the incorporators of Campton Hills in 2007, Patsy Smith, also voiced her support, saying it was “the least dense subdivision proposed in the last 20-plus years with the most designated open space.”

“All of us who moved to Campton Hills desire to be the last person who lives here,” Smith said. “But that’s just not realistic.”

Smith warned that if the village does not annex the property, the petitioners will pivot to another governmental entity – and develop anyway.

Among those in opposition were Kathleen Coulter, who said an estimated 3,200 additional residents from the 900 homes would burden the village’s police department and the Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District.

“My taxes for that alone in 2023 were $862,” Colton said. “Last year, it went up over $300 to $1,163. There has to be more firefighters. There has to be more police. Who’s going to pay for that?”

Officials, supporters and an attorney from the Geneva Public Library District also objected to being left out of the contract entirely.

While Geneva School District 304 successfully negotiated a cash agreement with Shodeen, the library was left out of consideration of an impact fee.

“We’re here tonight because we want to be treated fairly,” said Geneva Library Executive Director Christine Lazaris.

“As currently proposed, this annexation will place an unfair financial burden on our library,” Lazaris said. “We asked for $95 per person – approximately $300,000 ... yet no impact fee was incorporated into the annexation agreement. Don’t you think the library deserves this modest amount?”

Trustee Nicolas Boatner said later that none of their residents pay property taxes to a library or park district. And if they go to libraries or park districts, they pay an out-of-district fee.

“If we shut the door on this, it will be another Pulte,” Boatner said. “They’re going to talk to Geneva; they’re going to talk to St. Charles.”

Trustee Janet Burson said: “We’re not just protecting a vast amount of open space, but the total number of houses that is proposed is the lowest number that’s ever been proposed.”

But Daniel Whiston, attorney for the Mill Creek Water Reclamation District, added his objection, saying the district did not have the financial resources to provide water and sewer infrastructure to the proposed development.

The village is seeking to create a tax increment finance district to assist with the infrastructure costs of water, sewer, stormwater and roads.

Some residents objected to a part of the annexation agreement that would allow development on the open space if an agency did not step up to buy it.

But attorney Kenneth Shepro said the Kane County Forest Preserve District Land Acquisition Committee voted last week to purchase the open space.

In addition to voting against the annexation, Hopfensperger called for a delay, saying it was rushed through. But Boatner countered that officials have been working on the agreement for 11 months.