Geneva’s Dermatique Laser and Skin celebrates 20 years in business

Dermatique Laser & Skin celebrated its expansion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 407 S. Third Street in Geneva on August 24, 2023. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

Dermatique Laser and Skin in Geneva recently celebrated its 20th anniversary as a medical spa and laser clinic.

Dermatique Laser and Skin was started by family physician Gina Lesnik in 2005.

Lesnik partnered with Lora Kassaros after five years. The partnership helped stabilize and grow the practice, and amplified the message that aesthetics is about education, honest treatment solutions and small corrections to transform lives.

“This business is personal,” Kassaros said in a news release. “We’ve found that when people lean into becoming who they choose to be, confidence naturally follows. What we do is overall wellness – and it’s time we normalize self-care as essential. It’s time we normalize confidence as wellness. It’s time we normalize aging as a privilege. And it’s time we normalize beauty as a personal expression, not a prescription. That’s why we do what we do – and it’s why Dermatique has been honored by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing businesses in 2021, 2022, and 2024.”

Lesnik also said: “We are you – our patients, our neighbors. We’re moms, wives, daughters, friends, and now even grandmothers. Our patients trust us because we live the same lives they do.”

Dermatique earned national recognition as an aesthetics industry leader. Dermatique has also served as a training site for medical residents to receive hands-on aesthetic medicine experience.

“We’ve always stayed at the forefront of growth and innovation while remaining deeply rooted in Geneva,” Kassaros said in the news release.

The practice is Dodson Place’s longest-standing tenant. The Dermatique team has raised funds for breast cancer through its annual Wrinkle Erase for a Cure fundraiser, adopted families through Tri-City Family Services, and provided the community holiday gifts.

“Our town embraced us, and in turn, we’ve embraced it back,” Lesnik also said in the news release. “That bond is at the heart of our 20-year journey.”

For information, visit dermatiquelaserandskin.com.