Batavia High ask for good behavior at playoff football game Friday

As Batavia High School prepares for a first-round football playoff game against Hoffman Estates on Friday, District 101 officials are reminding students, families and community members to maintain a positive, respectful and inclusive environment at all sporting events.

Attendees to the home game at Bulldog Stadium, which kicks off at 6 p.m., are asked not to swear, call names, boo, use offensive language or hand gestures or be intoxicated.

As to the reason for the reminder, spokeswoman Holly Deitchman said it wasn’t something specific to a particular game, but a desire on the part of officials to be proactive.

“It’s the little things here and there that has started to rear its head and make us think it’s starting – especially going into the playoffs – with people getting even more passionate about our sports teams,” Deitchman said. “It’s nothing specific. It’s more we have experienced away games and home games and we want everybody to enjoy themselves. It’s a proactive measure.”

Students have equal rights to seating in the stands, whether home or away, and are encouraged to stand, cheer and show excitement for their classmates, the district said in a news release.

To ensure a welcoming atmosphere for everyone, the district asks all spectators follow these guidelines:

Do not call out players by name or number. It’s important to support the home team positively without singling out individual players or making them feel pressured.

No swearing. Keep language respectful and appropriate for all ages.

No booing or yelling at opposing players. While it’s natural to get caught up in the excitement of the game, remember to show sportsmanship towards all players, including those on the opposing team.

No booing or yelling at referees. Referees play a crucial role in ensuring fair play. Even if there is disagreement with a call, spectators should show respect for their position and decisions.

Cheer for the home team or good plays by either team. Positive reinforcement goes a long way in creating a supportive and uplifting environment.

All cheers or chants must be appropriate, positive, encouraging and free from offensive language or gestures.

Public intoxication is prohibited.

Violations of these guidelines may result in immediate removal from the event and potential suspension from future games.

“If they do not abide by the rules, they will be excused and not welcomed back,” Deitchman said. “It’s all about supporting kids. And if you’re not there to do that and you are going to show you can’t contain your emotions in these situations or act as an adult, you might not be asked to come back. ... These are our ground rules.”

The gates open at 5 p.m. and the game starts at 6 p.m.. Tickets are $8 at the door or can be purchased online at GoFan.

Seating and parking is first-come, first-serve. There are no passes, reserved seating or reserved parking.