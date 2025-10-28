Get info on COVID-19, flu, RSV vaccines as Kane County launches ‘Your Health, Your Choice’ campaign

FILE - The Kane County Health Department has launched a public education campaign about fall vaccines for COVID, flu and respiratory syncytial virus – known as RSV. (Mark Busch)

Cough, cough. Sniffle, sniffle. Achoo!

Cold and flu season has arrived, but the Kane County Health Department is taking things a little more seriously with the addition of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus – known as RSV – to the regular influenza virus expectations.

The department launched a new public education campaign called “Your Health, Your Choice,” to provide information about respiratory illnesses and vaccines, officials announced in a news release.

The campaign is focuses on helping the public learn the facts about flu, COVID-19 and RSV, so county residents can make confident health decisions.

“Everyone deserves access to reliable information about their health,” Michael Isaacson said in the release. Isaacson is executive director of the Kane County Health Department. “Our role is to provide accurate, easy-to-understand information so individuals can make the choices that are right for them.”

Respiratory illnesses can affect anyone. Flu, COVID-19, and RSV spread easily, especially in colder months, according to the release.

Understanding symptoms, risks and prevention options helps reduce transmission and keeps communities healthy. Vaccination is one important option and vaccines remain a key tool for preventing serious illness and hospitalization, the release states.

“This campaign isn’t about telling people what to do,” Isaacson said in the release. “It’s about ensuring everyone in Kane County has the information they need to make informed choices for themselves and their families.”

Information will be distributed on the KCHD Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages. More information about respiratory illness prevention is also available at kanehealth.com. A list of vaccine providers in Kane County is available online at kanecountyil.gov.

The Kane County Health Department also encourages residents to speak with their healthcare provider and use trusted sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the county health department’s website before making vaccination decisions.

According to the CDC website, flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, spread more commonly during fall and winter months.

“Staying up-to-date with your recommended vaccines reduces the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death,” according to the website.