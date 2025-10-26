Flannels on the Fox returns Nov. 1 to downtown Geneva

“Flannels on the Fox Pub Crawl: Spooky Edition” is from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Photo provided by The Rotary Club of St. Charles-Geneva)

The Rotary Club of St. Charles-Geneva will hold its annual Flannels on the Fox Pub Crawl: Spooky Edition to support the club.

The pub crawl will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 1 in downtown Geneva.

Attendees can taste autumn-themed beverages at participating businesses. The event includes complimentary trolley service, exclusive drink specials, interactive games, a poker run challenge, and a raffle with prizes. Participants also will receive a custom koozie.

Flannels on the Fox Pub Crawl: Spooky Edition participating businesses include:

Preservation

Third Street Station

Nobel House

Art History Brewing

Penrose Brewing Company

Due to limited space, tickets are required to attend. Tickets cost $35. To buy tickets, visit bit.ly/flannels2025.