Flannels on the Fox returns Nov. 1 to downtown Geneva

The Rotary Club of St. Charles-Geneva will hold its annual Flannels on the Fox Pub Crawl: Spooky Edition to support the club.
The pub crawl will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 1 in downtown Geneva.
Attendees can taste autumn-themed beverages at participating businesses. The event includes complimentary trolley service, exclusive drink specials, interactive games, a poker run challenge, and a raffle with prizes. Participants also will receive a custom koozie.
Flannels on the Fox Pub Crawl: Spooky Edition participating businesses include:
- Preservation
- Third Street Station
- Nobel House
- Art History Brewing
- Penrose Brewing Company
Due to limited space, tickets are required to attend. Tickets cost $35. To buy tickets, visit bit.ly/flannels2025.